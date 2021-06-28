Much of the groundwater pumped up from the Denver basin in northern and central El Paso County flows down Monument or Fountain creeks, never to be seen again after it's been used and treated once.
Colorado Springs Utilities, Monument and six groundwater districts want to see that water returned back to homes and businesses to be reused and to help ease the pressure on groundwater.
The groundwater that's already flowed through showers, sinks and toilets once could potentially be treated and reused twice, and that could help the diminishing aquifer last longer, said Jenny Bishop, a senior project engineer with the water resources group within Colorado Springs Utilities.
Reusing the water could reduce the amount of fresh groundwater that must be pumped annually, limit the need for new wells, give districts more time to pursue additional water rights and make the most of a finite resource, she said. The deeper groundwater in El Paso County is not replenished by rain or other natural sources.
"They are basically mining it," Bishop said.
While Colorado Springs Utilities does not rely on Denver basin groundwater, future water reuse projects identified by an ongoing study involving Monument and the groundwater districts could rely on Utilities infrastructure. In recent years, Utilities has also started to focus more on effective water use across the county.
Utilities "recognizes that long-term water security for the Pikes Peak region depends on the efficient use and reuse of reusable water supplies," Bishop said.
The Pikes Peak Regional Water Authority Regional Water Reuse Study is going to determine how and where groundwater could be diverted from Monument or Fountain creeks and returned to the water providers. It's possible the water could be diverted below Colorado Springs and may require new water storage, such as a reservoir or a tank, she said.
Larger projects that could serve multiple water providers, such as Tri-View and Forest Lakes metro districts, are expected to be efficient, Bishop said. The study could also recommend more than one project to recapture water, she said.
Not all of the groundwater that is pumped up from the ground will be available for reuse, because some of it goes into outdoor irrigation, some is used up by thirsty residents, some is lost in the treatment process and some is lost to evaporation in the creeks, among other points of loss. But the water returned to districts could be substantial.
Donala Water and Sanitation District, north of Colorado Springs, could see a quarter to half of its annual needs offset by the reused water, General Manager Jeff Hodge said. The district serves about 2,900 taps or about 6,000 residents and does not expect to see demands grow because its surrounded by other water providers, he said.
However, reducing the need to pump groundwater can also help save electricity and reduce the need to drill a new well, which can cost $3 to $3.5 million, Hodge said.
In Forest Lakes, south of Monument, the need for a water reuse project was made clear to residents when Bristlecone Reservoir dropped 7 feet last year, said Ann Nichols, district manager.
"It was just a shock," she said.
Residents live near the reservoir and could see their drinking water supply shrinking. That got the conversation started about reuse.
The district can reuse water from its well and its reservoir because the stored water comes from the Western Slope, but hadn't started planning for it before last year.
As the smallest district in the study, Forest Lakes expect to benefit greatly as a partner in future projects, she said. Tackling a project alone would be tough for a small district with relatively few members to share the cost.
"It worked to our advantage," she said.
The metro district expects to need 500 acre feet annually when all 5,000 planned houses are built. Right now it uses around 130 acre feet, she said. An acre foot equates to an acre covered in a foot of water.
While water managers see great potential in reusing groundwater, they expect it will take a few years before it actually starts flowing north.
The $100,000 study to identify the projects that would allow the most water reuse may be finished by the end of the year. The document is expected to project cost estimates for construction and operation of the projects. The work could include new water storage, such as reservoirs.
Funding, permitting and designing the projects is expected to take a few years as well, Bishop said.