The forecast for the second round of snow to hit El Paso County this season was for a classic overnight storm followed by a treacherous morning commute.

By 5 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted that the snow line, being pushed southward in the storm, was just north of Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs. An hour later, the Air Force Academy already had 1½ inches of snow, the school said.

Click here for other closing alerts.

By 6:15 p.m., rain had turned to snow in downtown Colorado Springs. It was expected to continue into Thursday morning, the weather service said.

By around 6PM MDT, conditions were deteriorating on I-25 at Gleneagle, but roads appeared to be fine. With heavy snowfall rates, road conditions were expected to deteriorate.

The temperature, which had reached a high in the 50s during a sunny start to Wednesday, had dropped into the 30s at 6 p.m. and was expected to bottom out in the upper teens early Thursday.

Heavy snow was predicted for higher elevations, with Woodland Park and Monument possibly getting up to a foot and Colorado Springs expected to receive 4 to 8 inches.

Motorists were were warned to expect rapidly deteriorating road conditions and to avoid travel as heavy snow moved into the state Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, especially west of I-25 and south of I-70.

Motorists reported driving conditions that felt apocalyptic as the storm moved in.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said 5 to 9 inches of snow was forecast for the Interstate 25 Gap Project area between Monument Hill and Castle Rock by Thursday morning.

“Stay off I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock from 7 p.m. tonight through early tomorrow morning,” CDOT said Wednesday.

CDOT snowplows were out Wednesday pre-treating the interstate and anticipated plows in “full force” overnight, the agency said.

Traffic updates and road conditions were available online.

Springs Rescue Mission prepared to exceed capacity during the storm — much as it had during the city's first snowstorm two weeks ago.

The shelter can typically accommodate 450 people — 382 in beds, and another 68 people on sleeping mats. But it sheltered 475 people during the previous storm earlier this month — easily exceeding its previous record total of 447 people, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit's chief development officer.

"Our philosophy is we're going to stay committed to the task of seeing lives rescued," Williams said. "And our staff is going to stretch, if we need to stretch, to make sure that everyone who wants shelter, can get shelter."

Schools and churches announced delays ahead of the storm.

The Air Force Academy, Schriever Air Force Base, Peterson Air Force Base and Fort Carson all reported a two-hour delay for nonessential staff for Thursday.

The Springs Church, Mountain Springs Church and Church For All Nations reported Wednesday night activities canceled.

Banning Lewis Academy and Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning announced the schools will be closed Thursday.

City Public Works said Wednesday that a citywide call-out was issued at 4 p.m. Crews concentrate on primary roads, like North Academy Boulevard and U.S. 24, before hitting secondary side roads, said Terry Huggins with Public Works.

Public Works is charged with maintaining 5,833 lane miles of roadway and crews must be judicious with the anti-icing material, magnesium chloride, said an agency spokesman, Jack Ladley. The department has a limited storage capacity 60,000 gallons to cover the entire city.

Instead, crews will respond as weather demands and shift resources depending on what parts of the city are hit hardest, Ladley said. They’ll keep a close eye on the hills and neighborhoods surrounding Woodmen Road, where conditions can quickly turn difficult for plows.

Sporadic winter storms are the staple of the fall-to-winter transition in Colorado and this season they’re remarkably early, Ladley said.

The I-25 Gap was getting covered in snow already, just in time for rush hour. Motorists were advised to plan ahead or stay home if possible.

The Gazette's Jackson Livingood, Conrad Swanson and Jakob Rodgers contributed to this report.