Three people died Sunday night when a plane operated by Metro Area Ambulance crashed in North Dakota.
A search by the Morton County Sheriff's Office, Civil Air Patrol and an Air Force Rescue Team in west-central North Dakota located the crash site around 2 a.m. Monday. Sheriff's officers are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Morton County spokeswoman Maxine Herr said the crash site is about 15 to 20 miles northwest of Mandan, near the state capitol of Bismarck.
According to a release from CHI St. Alexius Health, a Bismarck Air Medical pilot and paramedic, along with a CHI St. Alexius Health registered nurse, were on board. There were no survivors.