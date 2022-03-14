Do you like math? How about pie? What if there's a way to incorporate both?

Actually, there is. It's called National Pi Day, which is celebrated on March 14, in honor of the mathematical number 3.14. Get it? This year, it takes place on Monday.

Even though there's an actual National Pie Day, many businesses across the country — particularly those that sell pizzas and pies — will use the day to offer deals.

According to today.com, there are several pizza chains and other businesses with locations in the Colorado Springs area that are offering deals on National Pi Day.

Here's a list:

• BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse. A mini one-topping pizza on Pi Day is $3.14. The offer is good for dine-in-only.

• 7-Eleven. For 7Rewards members, a whole pizza here costs just $3.14 on March 14.

• Donatos Pizza: It is offering $3.14 off a large pizza when it's ordered at donatos.com using code PI on March 14.

• Marco's Pizza: This offer is valid only on March 14 at participating stores (so, call and check first), but buy any large or extra large pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. The offer is only good on online orders or through the store's mobile app with code PIDAY2022.

Also, don't forget about the local pizza and pie shops in the Colorado Springs area. Though they might not have National Pi Day deals, it's worth checking out. These places include Fargo's Pizza, Slice420 and Louie's Pizza, who were recognized in last year's Best of the Springs contest by The Gazette.

Participating Village Inn restaurants are offering $2 off whole pies through Monday, March 14.