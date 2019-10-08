Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed $5 million of the chain's gun inventory, its CEO said.
After finding out that Dick's had sold the Parkland shooter a shotgun, CEO Edward Stack decided last year the company would no longer sell firearm to anyone under 21. Dick's announced it would destroy its inventory of weapons, rather than allow them to be sold by another retailer.
Since then, about $5 million of the chain's gun inventory has been turned into scrap metal, Stack said in an interview with CBS.
