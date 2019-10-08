Earns Dicks Sporting Goods

FILE- In this March 1, 2018, file photo, a sign for Dick's Sporting Goods store is displayed at the store in Madison, Miss. Dick’s Sporting Goods’ fiscal first-quarter performance topped Wall Street’s view, bolstered partly by strong online sales. The sporting goods retailer also boosted its full-year earnings outlook. Shares surged more than 24 percent before the market open on Wednesday, May 30. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Dick's Sporting Goods has destroyed $5 million of the chain's gun inventory, its CEO said.

After finding out that Dick's had sold the Parkland shooter a shotgun, CEO Edward Stack decided last year the company would no longer sell firearm to anyone under 21. Dick's announced it would destroy its inventory of weapons, rather than allow them to be sold by another retailer.

Since then, about $5 million of the chain's gun inventory has been turned into scrap metal, Stack said in an interview with CBS.

