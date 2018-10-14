SAND LAKE, Mich. — A Michigan boy with diabetes is selling pumpkins on the side of the road to raise money for a diabetic alert dog to accompany him on the school bus.
Six-year-old Ian Unger, a kindergarten student at MacNaughton Elementary in Howard City, has Type 1 Diabetes and requires constant supervision to monitor his blood sugar levels and insulin pump. He was told by the district nurse that he could not ride the bus to school without an aide, said Katrina Christensen, Ian’s mother.
“We asked for one; it was declined,” Christensen said. “Their plan was to put him on an empty bus by himself and take him to school after school starts. And for Ian, he’s so social. He was devastated.”
Ian and his mother started growing pumpkins at their Sand Lake home to raise money for an alert dog that would ride with him to and from school. The family has raised a few hundred dollars and is fundraising on Facebook. Christensen said the diabetic alert dog will cost around $25,000.
