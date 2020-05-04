Denver International Airport (DIA) will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport beginning Wednesday.
All DIA employees are currently required to also wear face masks.
“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “As we slowly enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, it is important that we each take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe.”
The airport joins a growing list of airlines that are requiring passengers to wear masks, including Frontier, Southwest, United, Delta and Alaska.
