Airports across the country are seeing fewer passengers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Denver International Airport said 90% fewer people moved through TSA security last week compared to the same time a year prior, and that’s consistent with other airports across the country.

“Forty percent of the world’s aviation traffic is the United States alone. So to shut down the US airspace system would be extraordinary,” said Jeff Price, professor of aviation and airport security at MSU Denver. “The one agency that can definitely do it is the Federal Aviation Administration. The same thing they did on 9/11 when they went out and issued a notice to all pilots to land immediately.”

Drastic reductions in passengers will help stop the spread. But thousands of people are still flying daily.

Colorado and about 30 other states have some form of a stay-home order. Some have called on the federal government to do even more than what those states have mandated.

To read the full story, click here.