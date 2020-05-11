Denver International Airport has shut down two major shuttle lots at the airport until further notice amid coronavirus restrictions in Colorado.
The shuttles will still run to and from the Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert lots to accommodate patrons whose vehicles are still parked there, but the airport will not be allowing additional cars to park in the two lots.
These restrictions come after both the East Economy lot and valet parking in east and west garages were earlier closed.
According to 9NEWS in Denver, the airport has only seen about 7% of the regular number of travelers it saw the same week a year ago. More than 1,000 flights each day have also been cut from the airport's schedule.