11 News has confirmation from Colorado's Department of Human Services that two more in-home day cares have been shut down in Colorado Springs. This time, both facilities were unlicensed.
A spokesperson for the department says they first received a complaint that Carla Faith was providing unlicensed care at a home on 1319 Franklin St. on Nov. 8, 2019. DHS determined that an unlicensed child care facility was being run at this property and sent Faith a cease and desist order.
That cease and desist order was sent days before another in-home day care operated by Faith was raided. In that bust, police say they found dozens of children hidden in a basement behind a false wall. The children were found in a home on the property at 838 Willamette Ave. Parents tell 11 News the day care, called Play Mountain Place, was run out of other buildings on the property that Faith did have a license for. Investigators found she was caring for more kids there than her state license allowed.
