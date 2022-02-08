The Colorado Springs City Council approved a $2.97 million settlement Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by the estate of De'Von Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man shot in the back four times by police in August 2019.

The suit names the city of Colorado Springs and police Sgt. Alan Van't Land and Officer Blake Evenson, who opened fire on Aug. 3, 2019, killing Bailey and igniting repeated protests. A grand jury rejected filing criminal charges against the two Colorado Springs police officers involved in the fatal shooting.

The City Council voted 7-2 to approve the settlement in the case that alleged wrongful death, denial of equal protection and excessive force, saying that police engaged in racially biased policing. The vote followed tense commentary from several councilmembers and members of the audience.

A statement from Mayor John Suthers said the settlement was a "desire of the city’s excess insurance carrier to resolve the matter and eliminate any risk of a jury trial in Denver."

If a settlement was not reached, the City risked going to trial and paying any amount determined by a verdict over $1 million due to the parameters of the City's insurance policy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released a statement noting that, "this settlement is not, in any way, an admission or indication of wrongdoing by these officers."

Councilmen Dave Donelson and Mike O'Malley opposed the settlement saying that it was a failure of the city to stand up for officers who were following their training.

"The federal government doesn’t pay hostage money. They don’t do it. ... I think we should stand up and do the right thing for our community," O'Malley said.

Donelson said the settlement could give the community the impression that officers had not handled the situation properly and that could be "disheartening and demoralizing" for law enforcement officers and citizens.

Councilman Wayne Williams defended the settlement saying that it was in the best interest of the taxpayers and that most civil cases end in a settlement.

"It is made with the support of the officers who are being sued," he said.

The high-profile case started when Bailey and his cousin, Lawrence Stoker, were stopped by police investigating a report of an armed robbery on Aug. 3 2019, in a neighborhood southeast of Memorial Park.

Police body camera footage showed officers approach Bailey and Stoker, and question them about the reported robbery. When one of the officers attempts to search Bailey for a gun, he dropped his arms, turned and ran away, the video shows.

Police said Bailey failed to comply with shouted orders to raise his hands. He is seen in the video running with his hands in front of him.

Officers Van’t Land and Evenson shot Bailey four times in the back and elbow, because they were reportedly fearful that he was reaching for a gun.

The body-cam footage released by investigators confirmed Bailey was armed, showing officers removing a pistol from his pocket after he was on the ground in handcuffs.

The footage, along with video from a surveillance camera obtained by The Gazette, led to demonstrations protesting police brutality and claims of racism.

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila called the case an "eye-opener" that should move the city toward changing its policies.

She said she wanted to see the city get to a place "where we have our officers and our community working together as one."

Jerima King, a resident who attended City Council, called on the city to revise its rules and trainings to prevent deaths like Bailey's after listening to the discussion about the settlement.

"He was being accused of theft. You don’t kill somebody over theft," King said.

A resident expressed concerned about O'Malley's framing of the case.

"Comparing a negotiated settlement to paying hostage money is entirely inappropriate and a slap in the face to the family of De’Von Bailey," Terri Urban said.

