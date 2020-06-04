Attorneys for the estate of De'Von Bailey, a 19-year-old black man shot four times in the back last summer while fleeing Colorado Springs police, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit this morning.
A 31-page complaint obtained by The Gazette names as defendants the city of Colorado Springs and police Sgt. Alan Van't Land and Officer Blake Evenson, who opened fire on Aug. 3, 2019, killing the teenager, whose death ignited days of protests in Colorado Springs.
The civil rights lawsuit also alleges denial of equal protection and excessive force, saying that police engaged in racially based policing. It was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver this morning, attorneys said, coinciding with a national uproar over police violence against blacks.
The move comes on the 6th day of protests in Colorado Springs over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after he was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.
A white police officer pinned Floyd's neck with his knee for nearly 9 minutes, while three other officers also held him down, while ignoring his pleas for air. The officer who knelt on Floyd was charged Wednesday with an upgraded count of second-degree murder, and the three other officers were also charged in the death.
Protests sparked by Floyd's death have broken out in major cities across the U.S., fueling confrontations between protesters and police and leading to a curfew order in Colorado Springs, among many other locations.
Bailey's death in Colorado Springs led to comparable complaints over unequal policing of minorities, and Bailey's name has been a fixture of chants by demonstrators here.
