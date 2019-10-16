The main feature on one of Colorado’s most unique hikes has been closed due to safety and maintenance concerns. While hikers of Devil’s Head Lookout trail are typically able to climb dozens of steps to a lookout tower on top of a massive rock outcropping, this is no longer the case.

A heavily trafficked out-and-back trail in Pike National Forest, concerns about the safety and maintenance prompted the closure of the main feature along this route. According to AllTrails, this is an indefinite closure of the tower that will last through the rest of 2019 at the least. The hike is closed at the base of the metal steps. The trail is still open, but the staircase to the top of the tower is not.

