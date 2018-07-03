A man stole a car Monday, shot at passing vehicles along Rampart Range Road, then stopped at Devil’s Head Campground in Douglas County and pointed a rifle at a camper, who shot him, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The suspected car thief suffered multiple wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, a news release said. The man’s identity has not been released.
The Sheriff’s Office had responded initially to a 12:20 p.m. report of a car theft in the 9000 block of Rampart Range Road.
A driver later reported that a man age 20 to 30 tried to flag him down on Rampart Range Road while standing next to a blue Mazda station wagon with a blown rear tire. The driver said he sped away when he saw the man had a gun.
The suspect got back into the Mazda and drove north on Rampart Range Road, flashing his gun at other people. One said he shot in their direction. Another witness said the man pulled the trigger, but his gun didn’t fire, the news release said.
The suspected car thief continued driving and shot at passing vehicles. Then he encountered the armed camper and was shot.
El Paso County expects to charge the man with felony menacing and reckless endangerment, and charges also are expected to be filed in Douglas County, the news release said.
All campsites from Devil’s Head and south were to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, if not longer.