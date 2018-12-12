UPDATE 10:03 a.m., Thursday
Jermone Walker was found safe Thursday morning, police tweeted.
--
Police are asking for help finding Jerome Walker, 42, a developmentally delayed man who was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Colorado Springs.
Walker, who is described as an "at-risk adult," is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 300 pounds with "slight facial hair," police said. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a dark leather jacket and black pants.
Walker doesn't have a vehicle and doesn't drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000.