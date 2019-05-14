Developers have agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Black Forest residents over concerns that a proposed housing development would strain the area’s limited water supply and ruin its rural character.
The Friends of the Black Forest Preservation Plan filed a complaint against the developers and El Paso County commissioners 4th Judicial District Court in April 2018.
The group asked that a judge review commissioners’ approval of a zoning change needed for Colorado Springs-based Robert Scott General Contractors, Arroyo Investments and landowner Jacob Decoto to proceed with a planned housing development near Vollmer and Poco roads.
The terms of the settlement are confidential, said Leif Garrison, an attorney for the nonprofit. The agreement was the result of “joint mediation of all the parties,” he recently told The Gazette.
The county will not pay anything in the deal, said county spokesman Ryan Parsell.
The Friends group said in a previous statement that it had filed the lawsuit in attempt to “defend and enforce” the Black Forest Preservation Plan, a roughly 100-page document that the county adopted in the 1970s as a guide for land use planning.
Development of the Retreat at TimberRidge is moving forward, despite residents’ objections. Commissioners approved a preliminary plan for more than 200 homes in October, and applications have since been filed with county planners to subdivide the site.
Ryan Klein, an attorney for the developers, did not respond to multiple calls and emails requesting comment.