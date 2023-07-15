Few things are more unstoppable than a train in motion. The family of the late Duane Carter is hoping that a parked one may prove to be unmovable.

The source of the controversy is Memorial Cog Car #15, now named "Myrna" after Carter's late wife and the mother of the Carter children, Susan (Carter) Ball, Steven Carter and Douglas Carter.

The cog car is a prominent Woodland Park landmark, known to locals and visitors alike.

In April, Tava House Properties purchased the 6.63 acres at Woodland Station, where the cog car currently sits. The property was previously owned by the Downtown Development Authority.

"So now, technically, the cog is sitting on private property," Tony Perry, chair of the DDA, said.

One contingency of the sale was the relocation of the cog car, which will be paid for by Tava.

Among the plans for the property are the Tava steakhouse, a culinary school and a banquet hall. The businesses are expected to hire at least 40 employees.

The Carters oppose the move. When the car was offered to Woodland Park by the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Duane Carter paid the costs to have it moved and installed at its current location. A dedication was held on Nov. 23, 2019.

"The current location of the cog car 'Myrna' was selected with great thought and intention by city leaders and agreed to by our father," Doug Carter said in a letter. "It is an historic point of interest that encourages visitors to stop and linger downtown, leading to shopping and dining in Woodland Park."

In February 2021, it became much more than a landmark to the Carters. The car was dedicated to their mother and christened "Myrna," making it a memorial.

"To date, we have not received any request for our input from the city or the DDA and do not believe removing the cog car serves the residents of Woodland Park and does not honor the intentions of those who gave this gift," Doug Carter said.

Perry said he had made attempts to contact Duane Carter, only to discover recently that he passed away December 2022. Doug Carter disputes that claim, saying that there is no record of the contact attempt by Perry or any member of the Woodland Park City Council.

Perry says he has been trying to assemble the stakeholders in order to reach a solution. He believes there is an ideal spot to which the car can be moved.

"I've been working for months and we think we have the right place that maximizes it for the community and still is honoring to the Carters," Perry said, while declining to reveal the solution until all involved parties were made aware.

He said some in the community want the cog car simply removed since it has minimal historical connection to Woodland Park. Perry disagrees, arguing that an obligation was made when the gift was accepted.

"We accepted it," he said. "Whether we should have or not is a moot point. It's here, let's make the most of it.

"I suspect if everyone just sat down for two minutes and talked, everyone would be on the same page pretty quickly."

A letter to the Woodland Park City Council from the Carters' attorney, Debra Fortenberry of the Fortenberry Law Group, showed less optimism.

"We request that the development plan for the property be conditioned upon the obligation that the Memorial Cog Car #15 'Myrna' be maintained at the current location perpetually," the letter said.

“We insist that any such proposal (to move the car) be rejected by the Woodland Park City Council and the DDA as an inappropriate disruption of the purpose of the Memorial and the donors’ mission.”

So for now, at least, an impasse exists.

“The DDA has been consistent over the last couple of years of communicating the cog would eventually be moved as our goal of selling Woodland Station would eventually be met," Perry said. "There is no rush to move it. We hope to be sitting down with the Carter family soon to clear up misunderstandings and to make it clear they are an important stakeholder.”

For that to happen, the Carters need clarifications and assurances.

"We would like information demonstrating that the DDA kept its commitment to protect the sliver of land where the car is sited and accessed for viewing," Doug Carter said. "If the DDA failed to preserve and protect this public asset and memorial, we need to understand why.

"We trust that Woodland Park city officials and representatives intend to act in the best interest of the community and in integrity with the prior DDA efforts and representations. We seek transparency about any decisions made and apparent lack of process."

Pat Hill contributed to this report.