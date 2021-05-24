The slogan on her T-shirt read “Only God Can Judge Me.” But on Friday evening, six men and six women brought Judgment Day to Detra Farries: Guilty on all counts. After a nearly month-long trial, Farries, 33, was convicted one year and one day after the death of Allen Lew Rose, the Colorado Springs tow-truck driver who was dragged for more than a mile behind Farries’ SUV on Feb. 23, 2011. Jurors deliberated for about 9 hours over two days. Rose’s widow, Renee Rose, was comforted by supporters and court personnel after hearing the verdict. Their two children weren’t present. Afterward, Renee Rose joined mourners at a roadside memorial at the site where Rose’s body came loose