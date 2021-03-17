Drivers can expect detours on eastbound Platte Avenue over Sand Creek for three days next week while crews install support beams as part of a project to replace two deteriorating bridges.
Crews will install the beams onto the south side of the Platte Avenue bridge March 24-26. Installation is scheduled to happen overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with traffic detours each night, project officials announced Wednesday. Work is weather and resource dependent.
Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue — including bicyclists and pedestrians — will be detoured at Wooten Road north to Galley Road. Traffic should then continue east on Galley Road to the Powers Boulevard interchange, project officials said in the release.
The eastbound lanes of Platte Avenue will remain in a one-lane configuration through May. Access to businesses will remain open throughout construction.
Travelers should expect traffic impacts and delays, and use alternate routes when possible. Bicyclists and pedestrians should be aware of restricted access around the site during construction, officials said.
The $14 million safety improvement project will replace two 64-year-old bridges on one of Colorado Springs’ major east-west thoroughfares. The bridges are aging and sustained damage when Sand Creek flooded in 2008, the city's senior engineer Aaron Egbert has said previously.
In 2018, the city used Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to stabilize the channel downstream, but de-icing chemicals have also contributed to their degradation, according to the project website.
The project will replace the two existing bridges with one bridge and add sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the Platte Avenue bridge.
The project is funded in part by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant. Crews broke ground in December and construction is expected to be complete in 2022.
For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/PSCBridge.