Additional details have emerged in the avalanche deaths that occurred over the weekend near Vail revealing that the type of snowmobile being used during the time the slide was triggered were snowbikes. Snowbikes are a type of snowmobile that utilize a frame similar to that of a motorcycle.
The deadly avalanche occurred near Red and White Mountain in Eagle County on February 15, partially burying one snowbike rider and carrying two snowbike riders down the gully and into a drainage area at the bottom. At this point, avalanche debris piled on top of the two that had been swept downslope, killing them. The bodies of the two deceased were recovered on February 16.
Vail Daily identified the deceased as Gypsum locals Dillon Block, 28, and Cesar “Pollo” Almanza-Hernandez, 30. The men were reportedly beloved members of the community, with a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses raising more than $28,000 in two days.
The avalanche occurred at roughly 9,800 feet in elevation, running 120 vertical feet. It was estimated to be 650 feet wide and was said to be vehicle-triggered in the preliminary report of the incident.
It’s suspected that the slide started roughly three feet below the surface of the snow on an older layer of snowpack. The slide was eventually estimated to be five feet deep. It happened on a slope of 37º, which is in the range that avalanches are most likely to occur – between 25º and 45º.
The slide was classified as an R3/D2, which means the slide was “medium” in size relative to the slide path and destructive enough to injure or kill a person.
As heavy snow has fallen around the state throughout February, avalanche risk as spiked. More snow is on the way, with the heaviest flakes likely falling on Saturday night. If you’re entering the backcountry, be aware of avalanche risk by checking updates from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and carry avalanche rescue gear with you. Do not enter the backcountry without proper avalanche training.