Many beds and sleeping mats went unused at Colorado Springs' two largest homeless shelters this weekend, despite sub-freezing temperatures and a deep blanket of snow.
The Springs Rescue Mission sheltered 328 people Sunday night, though it could have accommodated more than 70 others, said Travis Williams, the nonprofit's chief development officer.
Even fewer people — 304 — showed up Saturday night when the storm rolled into town.
A half-mile north at the Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery shelter, about 205 people showed up Saturday and Sunday nights, said Karen Daugherty, who manages the shelter.
Its space for women and for families was over capacity, she said. Meanwhile, it had about 35 open beds each night for men in the building's new "low barrier" side, where admission is now based on behavior, not sobriety.
Past shelter expansions also have been met with lower-than-expected turnout for at least a month — sometimes longer — while word of the new space spreads.
Both nonprofit officials implored people to come inside.
"We are ready to serve, and we're doing everything we can to create a warm and inviting space that is actually more than just shelter," Williams said. "There is food, and there is opportunity to connect with people to do everything that we can to help better their situation."
If space for families fills at the Salvation Army shelter, the nonprofit still can hand out supplies to help those families stay warm overnight, Daugherty said.