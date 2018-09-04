What occurred at the state Capitol on Tuesday was the tale of two tapes: one from 2010 about Republican gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton and another from May that Colorado education advocates spent more than $1.1 million to put on TV to attack Jared Polis, who nonetheless won the Democratic nomination.
About three dozen educators and legislators backing Polis were riled about remarks Stapleton made when he was running for treasurer eight years ago.
Back then, Stapleton seemed to pit classrooms against prison beds in remarks about Amendment 23, the neglected constitutional amendment that’s supposed to force the state to ratchet up funding for education each year.
“I think that all state programs are going to have to compete for limited funds,” Stapleton said then. “It’s time education competes for funds.”
In another 2010 quote, he says, “We’re already spending too much unchecked money as it is on education. And we don’t have enough money to go around. This is money that could be used for corrections services and infrastructure.”
Among signs that declared “Fund Schools Not Prisons” and “Jared Polis for Colorado,” speakers hammered away on Stapleton for a half-hour in the bright, hot weather of the post-Labor Day sprint to Election Day.
“Unlike Walker Stapleton, we don’t want more money to be going to prisons,” said Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran. “Instead, we want to make sure there are investments in classrooms and teachers, so boys and girls across Colorado have the opportunity to be able to reach their full potential.”
Stapleton’s campaign said opponents were taking his quote out of context. He said that if all state agencies ran more efficiently, there would be more money for schools, as well as other vital programs.
“Walker has always advocated for more accountability in education spending and has a plan to make sure education dollars reach the classroom and is used for teacher pay, not out-of-control administrative costs,” said spokesman Jerrod Dobkin after the lunchtime rally.
Cary Kennedy, the incumbent in 2010 who lost the treasurer’s race to Stapleton eight years ago and the gubernatorial primary to Polis in June, said Polis will deliver on education.
“We are ready to make public education our top priority, not just with words but with action,” she said to applause.
Until the June 26 primary, Kennedy and many of the education advocates supporting Polis on Tuesday thought that candidate was her.
A key moment of the Democratic primary was an attack ad by Teachers for Kennedy, a political action committee supported by the Colorado Education Association. The ad was panned by fact-checkers.
Even incumbent Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper frowned on the attack ad, and Polis filed a formal complaint with the state Democratic Party over it, saying Kennedy violated the party’s clean-campaign pledge.
Among other allegations, the ad said Polis “pushed conservative anti-teacher laws that hurt students.”
Indeed, Polis supported a pilot program for school vouchers 15 years ago, but he has voted as a member of Congress against voucher laws. He has founded two charter schools. Stapleton supports school choice specifically in the form of more charter schools.
During her campaign, Kennedy would not denounce the ad because it was the work of an outside group.
Colorado Politics asked those assembled Tuesday, including Kennedy, if they now denounce the ad against Polis released in May. No one would, but no one would take ownership of the broadside, either.
“I can’t speak to the independent expenditure (committee), but I can speak to the Colorado Education Association, and why we’re standing for Jared Polis,” she said. “Jared Polis is the candidate who will stand with public school educators and students and families across Colorado.
“We know that based on what he’s done in his past and his plans that he’s put out in his education platform make him the choice for Colorado’s educators, students and families.”
Polis nonetheless welcomed the teachers’ support.
“Colorado’s teachers and public school advocates are speaking loud and clear: They support Jared Polis for governor because he will invest in our schools and fight for smaller class sizes,” his spokesperson, Mara Sheldon, said via text. “They reject Walker Stapleton and his agenda of diverting money from schools to prisons.”