Colorado Springs' downtown coal-fired power plant is adjusting its operations to cut down on pollution on hot, sunny days that are expected to be particularly smoggy.
Colorado Springs Utilities adopted the practice at Martin Drake Power Plant in early June after officials with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments warned that the region could violate federal air quality standards if ozone levels aren't kept in check this summer.
The new protocol came amid calls from environmental activists urging Utilities to rein in operations at Drake, El Paso County's single largest stationary source of the ozone-forming pollutant nitrogen oxide.
But, despite a recent spate of warnings from the state about risky ozone levels, concentrations of the pollutant are down this year, compared with the summers of 2018 and 2017, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The downward trend, apparent along the Front Range, is primarily thanks to favorable weather conditions and fewer wildfires in the Western U.S., said department supervisory meteorologist Scott Landes.
"It's much cleaner this year than last year," Landes said. "It’s cooler this year, we’ve seen more thunderstorms, and less in the way of wildfire smoke, as well."
Drake's operational tweaks, too, are likely helping, said Lee Milner, a local parks and open space advocate who previously served on the regional air quality committee.
"It’s a very sensitive way of dealing with a big problem," Milner said, lauding Utilities for the new measures. "It’s outstanding."
Utilities adopted the procedure in early June, and has used it three times this year, Utilities spokesman Mark Murphy said Friday.
"If the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment predicts our region to have elevated ozone, we will try to limit or reduce (nitrogen oxide) emissions from our electric units, while maintaining power reliability for our customers," Murphy said in an email. "We are unable to share specific details associated with this procedure, given the rules that govern the electric business."
The main component of smog, ozone is a colorless, odorless gas that forms when nitrogen oxide and volatile compounds emitted from vehicles, household chemicals, power plants and activities such as oil and gas production react in sunlight to form it.
Altogether, cars and other vehicles in the county emit more nitrogen oxide than any other source.
Last year, Drake and Ray Nixon Power Plant, near Fountain, emitted a total of more than 2,200 tons of the pollutant.
As of Friday, the state's Department of Public Health and Environment had issued 17 Ozone Action Day alerts this summer, compared to about 30 at this time in 2018.
The alerts ask the public to limit emissions that could cause pollution levels to spike, making the air unhealthy to breathe. In a bid to raise awareness, the state is now partnering with the National Weather Service to display the alerts on the federal agency's website, weather.gov.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, too, is encouraging individuals to help cut back on ozone by limiting driving and taking other simple steps, such as mowing the lawn in the evening instead of during the daytime on sunny days.
"We still have a month-and-a-half to two months left of the high ozone season," Landes said. "We certainly have a little ways to go before we’re kind of in the clear."
A few of last week's ozone alerts were issued when stagnant atmospheric conditions east of Denver caused accumulation of pollutants that were then carried southward by the breeze, Landes said.
Pollution from oil and gas fields from Weld County often drifts southward and occasionally makes it over the Palmer Divide and into El Paso County, he said.
This summer's lower ozone conditions are particularly good news for nature lovers, athletes and others who enjoy the outdoors.
Ozone is found naturally in the stratosphere; but when it occurs near the Earth’s surface, it can cause difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and coughing and exacerbate lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, the Environmental Protection Agency reports. The very young and older adults are also especially susceptible to those negative effects.
Local and state officials, too, are pleased to hear that ozone levels are down because they don't want the EPA to declare the region a "non-attainment" area for the pollutant.
That designation would automatically result in stricter permitting and new requirements for large and small businesses that emit ozone-forming pollutants, said Dena Wojtach, acting planning and policy program manager at the state's Air Pollution Control Division.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments would also have to work with the state to develop an emissions inventory and devise a plan to lower ozone concentrations, Wojtach said. That plan could include tighter standards for vehicle emissions, requiring measures such as tailpipe emissions testing.
In 2017 and 2018, local air quality monitors measured concentrations above the EPA limit of 70 parts per billion on nine occasions, according to the Department of Public Health and Environment.
The region is still technically in line with federal regulations because compliance is based on a three-year average of the fourth highest reading at the two local monitors at the Air Force Academy and in Manitou Springs — meaning the three highest smog days each year are dropped. The individual readings used in that equation are eight-hour averages of ozone levels recorded by the monitors.
As of Thursday, no eight-hour averages in excess of 70 parts per billion had been measured by either monitor, according to Landes.
But, even if ozone levels worsen this summer and exceed the threshold multiple times, it would likely take a few years for the EPA to officially determine whether the Pikes Peak region is a non-attainment area, Wojtach said.
After that, government officials would take even more time to come up with a correctional plan of action, she said.