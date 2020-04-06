Under Colorado's current stay-at-home order, there is a right way to be outside and a wrong way. And that wrong way is punishable by a large fine and jail time, but law enforcement has yet to escalate violations to that level.
On Sunday, Boulder Police gave a couple verbal warnings to people playing soccer and basketball, but haven't fined anyone for violating the stay-at-home order.
In Douglas County, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that "sadly deputies spent a lot time responding to calls" this weekend where people were gathering for "team practices" at closed schools and parks.
9NEWS reached out to ask if deputies took enforcement action, and were told they will have answers on Monday.
