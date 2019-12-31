On a snowy morning in Colorado Springs, it was anyone’s guess if the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks atop Pikes Peak would be seen at midnight — or if they would even be shot. But what seemed clear was the AdAmAn Club’s intent on trying.
The historic alliance in its 97th year was on its way up Monday after a night at Barr Camp, the mountain’s halfway point. Judging from the group’s Facebook page, members and guests remained in good spirits, cracking a joke about one climber still not wearing a hat despite the 10-degree weather.
“Perfect morning!” read a post before 9 a.m., attached with a picture showing the bundled-up clan in light snow.
And then there was an update about an hour later: “Getting colder, but making good progress. The summit forecast says clouds to clear at 11 PM. Cold fingers crossed.”
A photo posted before noon showed climbers above treeline and still smiling — no more than 3 miles away from warmth at the Summit House.
The group hasn’t turned around in eight years, not since encountering subzero temperatures and gusts of 70-plus mph above treeline. That 2010 group of 34 trekked almost the entire 13-mile trail back down to Manitou Springs.
The fireworks are awaiting the club at the 14,115-foot mountaintop. If the show goes on, the plan is to shuttle climbers down Pikes Peak Highway.