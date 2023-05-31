Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced that the United StatesSpace Force, which is currently based in Colorado Springs, will be opening a training headquarters in Florida.

The new headquarters for the Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) — which is also provisionally based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado — will move to the already-existing Patrick Space Force Base in Florida, DeSantis' office said.

The news is among a flurry of announcements emanating from both Florida and Colorado about the homes of specific Space Force entities. The developments occurred as Joe Biden is set to give the commencement address at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremonies in Colorado on Thursday.

As DeSantis announced STARCOM's move to Florida, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said the Secretary of the U.S. Air Force has chosen Colorado Springs as the permanent location of four U.S. Space Force entities and more than 500 Guardians.

Lamborn said Space Delta 12, Space Delta 15, the 74th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISR), as well as the 75th ISR Squadron will be permanently based at Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base.

“Colorado Springs continues to prove itself as the premier location for our nation’s space defense operations," Lamborn said. "I applaud the Department of Defense for selecting Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base to house so many of our nation’s most valuable U.S. Space Force personnel and operations.”

In a news release, Lamborn noted that, in addition to Space Operations Command, Colorado Springs is also home to the National Space Defense Center, Space Delta 2, DEL 3, DEL 6, DEL 7, DEL 8, DEL 9, DEL 10, DEL 11, DEL 12, DEL 15, and Space Base Delta 1.

Interestingly, he also noted that Colorado Springs is the provisional location of STARCOM.

DeSantis said the move solidifies Florida's "dominance as the most military-friendly state and position as America's hub for military and private space operations."

"From Project Mercury to today's privatized spaceflight, Americans look to Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making," DeSantis said. "We are honored to host the Space Training and Readiness Command headquarters and continue Florida's history as America's gateway to outer space."

The center will serve to both train guardians, as Space Force members are called, and develop space warfare "tactics, techniques, and procedures," DeSantis' office said.

The news is but the latest in the years-long saga surrounding the permanent home of Space Command.

The Air Force earlier postponed its long-awaited announcement whether to move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command to Alabama or keep it in Colorado, while the service conducts "some additional analysis," the Air Force secretary had said at a conference in Aurora in March.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall had said to expect a decision "fairly soon" after completion of additional review, according to reports. Kendall said the Air Force is conducting a "sensitivity analysis" — financial modeling that considers risks based on various scenarios — and examining whether to put a second combatant command in Colorado, which is already home to U.S. Northern Command.

The site's permanent location has been in limbo for more than two years since the surprise announcement in the waning days of the Trump administration that the headquarters would move to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., from its temporary home at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

Colorado lawmakers had cried foul, charging that the decision was based on political rather than national security reasons and spurring the Biden administration to commence a review process that appears to be ongoing.

In late November, Gen. James Dickinson, commander of U.S. Space Command, said a final determination was imminent, but months have passed without word.

Lamborn, who chairs the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, had also asked Dickinson in a hearing whether a move to Alabama would delay Space Command's reaching full operational capability.

"We're on the glide path right now, moving aggressively towards full operational capability in the provisional headquarters and infrastructure that I have in Colorado Springs right now," Dickinson had responded.

Lamborn and other members of Colorado's congressional delegation have argued that moving the headquarters to Huntsville would result in unacceptable delays in bringing the command up to full throttle, and incur significant additional costs compared to renovating a facility at Peterson.

That's one argument made in a letter sent in March to President Joe Biden by 94 Colorado officials, business leaders and military personnel, including Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, seven of the state's eight U.S. House members, legislative leadership and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

"Colorado is the best and only home for U.S. Space Command," they told Biden’s White House. "Two years later, USSPACECOM has continued to prove its ability to ensure our national security in the space domain from Peterson Space Force Base."