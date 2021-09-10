A May law enforcement shooting of a man with a gun in Fountain was justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday, declaring that a deputy acted to protect other law enforcement officials who were in imminent danger.
El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Christopher Donatell shot David James Melendy in the shoulder on May 24 while Melendy was threatening law enforcement officials with a gun, according to a report on the incident released by the DA's office.
The sheriff's office responded to a call for assistance from the Fountain Police Department, which had chased Melendy into Willow Springs Park. He had been hiding with a gun inside a car wash near a Love's convenience store on the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Drive in Fountain.
Melendy brandished the handgun in the park and "was emotionally volatile, intermittently making suicidal statements, and stating he would 'shoot it out' with police rather than go back to jail," the DA's report said. "Despite multiple requests to put the gun down, Mr. Melendy continued to refuse."
Law enforcement officials negotiated with Melendy for three hours, the report said, and there were civilians in and around the park. Officials shot Melendy with a nonlethal munition and he reached for the handgun, then in his lap.
Law enforcement officials believed there was probable cause for an attempted murder charge on Melendy for an incident that occurred earlier in the day, and two other officials on the scene said they believed Melendy "grabbed his gun in a manner that caused them to believe he was going to use it on deputies," the report said.
Donatell was the "designated marksman" at the incident; he shot a single round from his rifle, striking Melendy in the shoulder and "stopping the threat," the report said. Melendy was transported to the hospital with what were later determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Given the threat to other officials, the attempts to use non-lethal force and the lack of other options, Donatell "had an objectively reasonable belief that Mr. Melendy did in fact pose an imminent danger to multiple deputies" and was justified in shooting Melendy, the report said.