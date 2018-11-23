El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Stone vowed to return to work after he was severely wounded in the February shootout that killed a fellow deputy, but he wasn't sure how long that would take.
Nine months later, Stone returned to the Sheriff's Office on light duty Nov. 8. He performs background checks on applicants to the office.
"Knowing I'm not on patrol is tough, but it gets me through because I know I still have a job; I'm still a sworn peace officer," Stone said, crediting Sheriff Bill Elder for making him feel part of the team again. "I was willing to do whatever for that."
Stone was shot in the abdomen Feb. 5 as he and other officers tried to arrest a suspected car thief outside an east Colorado Springs apartment complex. Two other officers were injured, and civilian passerby Thomas Villanueva was partially paralyzed. The suspect, Manuel Zetina, and sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick were killed.
Stone has fought to recover since.
The bullet wasn't removed from his side, and new fragments appear to be resting at the bottom of his spine. That led to other complications, such as a dried blood mass on his hip that limits his range of motion and pushes against his organs.
Stone said doctors can't remove the mass because it's surrounded by nerve clusters, so he's learning to live with it through physical therapy.
"Stairs are my nemesis," Stone said. "Stairs and running."
The limitations leave him unfit for patrol duty, but the third-generation officer said he still aims to return to the street eventually. He expects that might take another year or more.
Stone said he also still struggles with the emotional and mental trauma from the shooting and loss of a friend. Now that he's back at work, he said, he passes the people who were with him when he grabbed Zetina, and a sense of understanding passes between them.
"I still think about and relive a lot of what happened that day," Stone said. "It's still tough, still fresh."
But Stone also joked about getting to wear jeans to work on casual days and that awkward time he had to explain to TSA why he was setting off the metal detector.
"They rubbed wipes all over me to make sure I had no bomb material on me, and I'm telling them, 'It's just a bullet,'" Stone recalled, laughing. "I was like, 'No, you can't see it, and no, it's not in a place where you can feel it.'"
Despite his injury and memories, Stone said, he and his family have much to celebrate. His wife recently gave birth to their first daughter. She learned she was pregnant two weeks after Stone was shot.
He asked for "continued prayers" for his recovery.