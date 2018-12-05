A chase in rural El Paso County ended with a deputy cruiser smashed and a man in handcuffs early Wednesday morning.
The two sheriff's deputies involved in the pursuit were unhurt, but the sheriff's office says their vehicle is totaled.
EPSO has released few details on the chase or the moments leading up to it. The chase ended around 3:15 a.m. in a field along Highway 94 near Corral Valley Road. Deputies then flooded the area and took the suspect in custody.
The suspect faces charges of attempted assault on a peace officer and a slew of other offenses.