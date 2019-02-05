After El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed on Feb. 5, 2018, his wife Rachael said counting their time apart helped her cope with his loss.
First the increments were in hours, then days, weeks and months.
Tuesday marked a full year.
"It's amazing it's been a year because back in February, I didn't think I'd survive to see the summer," Rachael Flick said after a wreath ceremony honoring her husband. "We are a standing example that pain doesn't have to kill you."
That fateful morning "was a day like any other at the office," Sheriff Bill Elder told a crowd of community supporters and Flick's family, including his wife, twin son and daughter and parents.
Then came the call: Officers down.
Flick didn't survive.
Flick was shot in the upper chest while attempting to arrest suspected car thief Manuel Zetina in the parking lot of Murray Hill Apartments. The team of Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement (BATTLE) had been closing in on Zetina when he pulled a gun.
Deputy Scott Stone was shot first, in the hip; then Flick was wounded as he apparently tried to wrestle the gun away. Colorado Springs police officer Marcus Yanez was shot in the groin and civilian Thomas Villanueva was shot and paralyzed before Zetina was killed.
Villanueva last week filed a lawsuit against the BATTLE team and its respective offices for missteps he says led to his permanent injuries.
"Like the banner reads, we will never forget Micah Flick," Elder said of the sash that hung across Flick's wreath of white flowers. "We will never forget the sacrifice he made for this community."
Flick's wife called him a hero, saying "he didn't pause, he didn't question, he didn't back away" when the bullets started flying. Instead, Flick rushed in to allow his teammates to draw their guns or protect themselves, Rachael said.
Stone seconded the account, crediting Flick with saving his life. Now, he says, he tries to live in Flick's image.
"I want to remember how he lived, not how he died," Stone said.
In times of loss, Stone said officers often turn to the scripture John 15:13 for comfort. It reads, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
Flick did that for him, Stone said, but he thinks a better reflection of who Flick was comes the verse prior, John 15:12: "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you."
"That's how Micah lived," Stone said. "He loved everybody ... I can honor Micah by pushing forward and driving on."
That's what the Flick family is doing, too, they said.
His mother, Chenoah Flick, praised the "mighty warriors" who stood next to him and continue to answer calls for help. His father, Tim Flick, said, simply, they are proud of their son.
Rachael likened the past year to "doing life without your leg," but she said they continue to put one foot in front of the other, like so many others in her shoes.
She acknowledged the recent one-year anniversaries for Adams County sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm and Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zack Parrish. To keep that tragic line from growing, she called again for communities to respect law enforcement and stop targeting their "protectors."
"We have to choose to submit ourselves to authority," Rachael said.