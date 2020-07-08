A Denver sheriff's deputy riding in a van authorities say was driven by another deputy at more than 100 mph through the Interstate 25 "Gap" in January has been fired.
Deputy James Grimes, who was transporting three inmates, was cited for diving 40 mph or more over the speed limit in a construction zone, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangerment, according to a January news release from Colorado State Patrol.
The deputy who was a passenger in the van, Jason Martinez, was fired in June.
Grimes remains on administrative leave after being cited under the Family and Medical Leave Act. A disciplinary hearing can't be held until he returns, a spokeswoman for Denver's Department of Public Safety said.
The incident happened about noon on Jan. 16. The Colorado State Patrol received a report of a Sheriff's Department van and a red pickup "driving aggressively" and "possibly racing and weaving in and out of traffic" on I-25 northbound near Monument.
State Patrol aircraft pilots saw the vehicles speeding around other cars and relayed information to troopers on the ground who stopped the pickup near Castle Rock.
The driver of the pickup, Daniel Franklin, 27, of Pueblo, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also was cited with driving with a revoked license, driving 40 mph or more over the speed limit in a construction zone, and failing to present proof of insurance, the State Patrol said.
Grimes was stopped farther north on I-25, where troopers questioned and released him. He was allowed to continue transporting the prisoners, State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Blake White said in January.
The speed limit in the construction zone in the 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock, is 60 mph, although it can be lower in some areas because of lane shifts.
Grimes is facing criminal charges in Douglas County.
Reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor that applies to conduct that creates "a substantial risk of serious bodily injury," carries a potential jail sentence of up to six months.
Martinez had previously been disciplined for sleeping on duty, playing cards on duty, fraternization and internet access and had previously been suspended for a total of 60 days.