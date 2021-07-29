El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of felony menacing after a foot chase south of Colorado Springs Wednesday, law enforcement said.
Deputies arrested 42-year-old Francisco Maldonado at 4140 U.S. Highway 85/87 around 6:40 p.m. for alleged menacing with a gun at Rivon Gas and Convenience Store, deputies said.
Deputies said they found Maldonado at a home in the 3000 block of Glenarm Road with a loaded gun. Deputies tried to arrest Maldonado but he ran. Deputies chased and tackled him, law enforcement said.
Neither Maldonado nor deputies were injured. Maldonado was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and resisting arrest, deputies said.