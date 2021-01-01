pueblo

Law enforcement activity in Pueblo County on New Year's Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

 Courtesy of KKTV

Two Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded and one suspect was said to be in custody after an hour-long standoff Friday afternoon in Pueblo West.

News services report Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies contacted the suspect near Tenderfoot Lane for an out-of-state agency when the suspect fired multiple rounds at them. The two injured deputies were expected to recover.

Authorities closed off Tenderfoot Lane around 3 p.m., KKTV reported.

Click or tap here for more local crime and public safety news.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments