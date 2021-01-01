Two Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded and one suspect was said to be in custody after an hour-long standoff Friday afternoon in Pueblo West.
News services report Pueblo County Sheriff's Office deputies contacted the suspect near Tenderfoot Lane for an out-of-state agency when the suspect fired multiple rounds at them. The two injured deputies were expected to recover.
Authorities closed off Tenderfoot Lane around 3 p.m., KKTV reported.
