The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 65-year-old Tina Nowosielski, who was last seen in the 1100 block of Brockdell Drive at around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Deputies tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Nowosielski was last seen wearing beige shorts and shoes and a yellow and orange sleeveless top. Deputies also said Nowosielski uses a cane to walk and is in need of her medication.
Nowosielski is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, and has green eyes and gray hair.
Individuals with information on Nowosielski's whereabouts can call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.