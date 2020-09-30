A person was shot in a neighborhood near southeastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, El Paso County deputies said.
Deputies found a victim with one gunshot wound bleeding profusely after they raced to the 400 block of Crestridge Avenue just after 4 a.m., Deborah Mynatt, a spokeswoman for the agency said.
Deputies used a tourniquet to quell the bleeding. The victim, whose identity and gender were not released, was then taken to the hospital. Deputies would not specify the victims condition saying only that the wounds were "non-life-threatening."
Deputies searched for the shooter and have identification for a possible suspect but would not give further details about the suspect or the shooting.