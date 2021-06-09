Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said a fire was intentionally set in some bushes outside the county's judicial building early Tuesday morning, deputies said.
A detention specialist going into the Dennis Maes Judicial Building around 4:30 a.m. spotted a fire near the north parking lot and called deputies, law enforcement said.
A deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and Pueblo Fire Department responded to put water on the fire to ensure sure there were no hot spots, deputies said.
Video surveillance showed a person with dark hair and thin build wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes leaving the area around the time the fire started, but deputies said they did not find the person.
The damage was estimated at $1,200, law enforcement said.