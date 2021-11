Update 8:29 a.m.: Missing 13-year-old Jordan Stanley was found safe, deputies said.

Earlier: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's assistance finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jordan Stanley was last seen Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Loomis Avenue in Stratmoor Hills wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, no shoes and no jacket. He has a "developmental delay," deputies said.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to call 719-390-5555.