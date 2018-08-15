PUEBLO • Two Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies ran into a burning home in Pueblo West early Tuesday and rescued a 42-year-old paraplegic woman minutes before the home’s roof collapsed.
No one was injured in the incident, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Deputies Dante Guadagnoli and Cassandra Gonzales responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a home fire in the 900 block of Saki Drive. They saw flames coming from a shed which had spread to the back of the home.
The deputies saw at least three people running out of the home and learned that there was a paraplegic woman and her dogs still inside the residence.
Guadagnoli and Gonzales ran into the home and found the woman sitting in a recliner in the living room. The deputies picked up the woman and carried her to a wheelchair and got her safely out of the home. The dogs also were rescued.
Guadagnoli and Gonzales went back into the home to make sure there was nobody else inside. A portion of the roof collapsed near them, prompting the deputies to get out of the residence. There was no one else was in the home.
Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor commended the deputies’ quick actions, noting “they put their lives at risk entering this burning home knowing this woman was unable to get out on her own.”
The fire was believed to have started from a generator in the shed being used to supply electricity to the home. The home was deemed a total loss. American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home with temporary shelter.
Taylor credited the Pueblo West Fire Department for quickly putting out the fire and preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.