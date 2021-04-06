Three of four people suspected of shooting at police during a high speed chase across Colorado Springs Monday morning were arrested later in the day, law enforcement said.
Deputies arrested 26-year-old Corey Roque, 20-year-old Keiandre Shelton and 20-year-old Bryan Rodriquez after a high-speed chase that ended with police officers shooting at the suspects, El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Police first responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block West Colorado Avenue around 12:20 a.m. where a silver Toyota 4-Runner sped away with multiple suspects inside, deputies said.
Officers glimpsed a vehicle matching the description from the robbery and tried to pull the vehicle over but a suspect inside shot toward officers, deputies said.
Police chased the car as a suspect continued to shoot at officers, deputies said.
Two officers fired at least one round each at the suspects near the intersection of Chelton Road and Delta Drive and stopped the vehicle, law enforcement said.
Two suspects were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the other two were detained, deputies said.
Roque and Shelton were booked into the El Paso County Jail on suspicion of four counts of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Rodriguez was booked into the jail on suspicion of vehicular eluding, deputies said.
No police officers were injured and the police department placed the two officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave as part of the department's policy. The sheriff's office will investigate shooting, deputies said.