Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Justin Romero after he allegedly barricaded himself in a Widefield neighborhood Thursday evening, law enforcement said.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office had asked neighbors to lock their homes and stay away from doors and windows while deputies responded to a home at 905 Widefield Drive, near Pi-Ute Park, northwest of Widefield High School.
Deputies were serving a warrant shortly after 4 p.m. when the man they were looking for barricaded himself, said Sgt. Jason Garrett at a Thursday evening news conference before the man's arrest.
Crisis negotiators, police dogs, a bomb squad unit and other tactical support units were on scene, he said.
Deputies were originally serving warrants for second-degree assault on a peace officer, felony eluding and misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
After four hours of negotiations Romero tried to escape out of a window when deputies arrested him, law enforcement said.