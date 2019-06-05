A victim was left with several stab wounds and a man was arrested after a Widefield late night stabbing, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Conrad Guerrero, 37, was held without bail in the El Paso County jail after the 11 p.m. Tuesday incident.
Police were called to a house on Charfield Drive after reports of an assault. They found the victim bleeding in a backyard shed from several apparent stab wounds that deputies said were not considered life-threatening.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital and deputies began a hunt for Guerrero, who witnesses identified as the attacker, officials said.
Following a tip that led to a residence of Fender Road, Deputies found Guerrero and arrested him on suspicion of assault, deputies said.