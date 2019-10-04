The El Paso County sheriff's deputies who shot and killed 20-year-old David Jaxon Page in Monument on Sunday have been identified as Ryan Gonzales and Chad Wheat, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Page, who also went by Jax Phalen, was killed near his Second Street apartment in Monument after a standoff, police confirmed.
Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a report of a person shooting a pellet gun at pedestrians and vehicles from inside a residence in the 200 block of Second Street, police said. The Colorado State Patrol and the Monument and Palmer Lake police departments also responded.
After Page barricaded himself inside, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT also arrived. When deputies tried to contact Page, he “fired multiple projectiles” at an occupied, marked Sheriff’s Office cruiser, damaging the front windshield and shattering a door window, police said. He also damaged several other law enforcement vehicles, authorities said.
A deputy fired “at least one shot,” hitting Page, police said.
Gonzales has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since 2007 and Wheat since 2012, a news release said.
Wheat was found justified in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old suspect last year. William Bacorn was shot by Wheat at a home at 19230 Loop Road in July 2018. Bacorn was a suspect in a killing during a robbery at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house.
Neither Gonzales nor Wheat were injured Sunday. They have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy.