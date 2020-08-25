cop lights.jpg

El Paso County deputies responded to reports of a shooting late Tuesday in Widefield, the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on Caballero Avenue, Gazette news parter, KKTV reports.

The neighborhood is south of Fontaine Boulevard and west of Fountain Mesa Road.

A suspect description was not provided and no arrests were announced immediately.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

