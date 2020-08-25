El Paso County deputies responded to reports of a shooting late Tuesday in Widefield, the Sheriff's Office tweeted.
EPSO responding to a shooting in the Widefield area. Media staging will be at the corner of Caballero and President. PIO enroute and approximately 20 minutes away pic.twitter.com/kTmgqjoaTT— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 26, 2020
The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on Caballero Avenue, Gazette news parter, KKTV reports.
The neighborhood is south of Fontaine Boulevard and west of Fountain Mesa Road.
A suspect description was not provided and no arrests were announced immediately.
