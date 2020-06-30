El Paso County deputies are investing a shooting near Widefield High School Tuesday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The scene of the shooting is in the 700 block of Widefield Drive, west of the school on the county's southeast end, according to the Sheriff's Office Twitter post at 4:30 p.m.
EPSO on scene at shooting in the 700 block of Widefield Drive. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Widefield High School, south parking lot. pic.twitter.com/Yk1QXJShcb— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 30, 2020
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.