The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a field in Pueblo West, law enforcement said.
Deputies responded to a field near North Purcell Boulevard after someone working nearby found the body on private property, deputies said.
Investigators marked off the area to investigate what led up to the man's death, deputies said.
The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine the man's identity, cause and manner of death, deputies said.
Those with information can call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at 719-583-6250.