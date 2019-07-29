GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • A massive shootout erupted after a house party early Sunday in Green Mountain Falls, a serene mountain community nestled beside Pike National Forest west of Colorado Springs.
A group of people left a home near the town’s main road, then returned and fired shots at the house, reported the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the gunfire. The deputies helped Green Mountain Falls’ marshal, the town’s only law enforcement officer.
Then someone inside the home at 10792 Ute Pass Ave. started to shoot back, deputies said.
No injuries were reported, but the mayhem was the most commotion in years for the scenic village of about 870 people.
James Reynolds, a bartender at the Blue Moose Tavern, said he was stunned when he heard about 60 gunshots just after midnight Sunday.
Reynolds said he’s never heard such havoc in his 3½ years working at the bar. He said he’s never seen more than “a punch thrown here and there.”
After more than 15 cars pulled up and parked along the town’s dusty main drag about 10 p.m., he said, droves of people, aged 18 to 20, got out of the cars and started walking down the street.
Two hours later, when he was outside smoking a cigarette, Reynolds said, he heard about 25 gunshots coming from behind the bar. About 15 seconds later, he heard 15 more shots.
He called the 12 patrons on the patio to come inside, locked the door and called 911. While he was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, he said, he heard 15 more shots.
The same crowd he saw earlier started to scatter, some running toward the cars and others toward the tavern, which is less than 500 feet from the house party and was the only business open.
Reynolds said some of the young women were crying and couldn’t speak, and some of the young men were laughing. Others seemed to be in shock, he said. He patted them all down before letting them in the bar. Then he called for cabs to take them home. Many of them were headed to Fort Carson, he said.
As the Colorado State Patrol pulled up, he said, about seven cars raced off.
“They were peelin’ out so fast, they were bumping into each other,” and some kept their headlights off.
“This town is so safe,” said Ben Stevens, 19-year owner of The Pantry next door. “We don’t have any mean guys. We have nobody.”
Sunday’s shooting was a “freak situation” and “very unusual,” Stevens said. The Blue Moose Tavern used to get some noise complaints, but it’s been mellow for years, he said.
“Most of my clientele have gray hair and those who are thrilled to be here where there are no bugs and it isn’t hot,” he said, sitting at the counter alongside his customers. The parking lot was filled Monday with cars from Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
Stevens said the owner of the house where the gunfire was reported has had parties in the past, but the owner was out of town Sunday.
“Be careful who you rent to,” the homeowner said, standing in his doorway Monday. He declined to comment further. It’s unclear whether his home is one of the 45 short-term rentals approved by the town.
The house is owned by Nathan B. Roszczewski, according to the county assessor’s website.
While tourists flood the city during summer, Stevens said, he’s never had problems with his rental on VRBO. He said he often rents to older adults who pay $200 a night to stay.
Police Marshal Virgil Hodges could not be reached for comment. He was off Monday after working all weekend, said Town Clerk Laura Kotewa.
Hodges filled the vacant position in 2016, after four officers resigned, leaving the town with no police force for almost a year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact deputies at 719-390-5555.