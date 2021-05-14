GazetteSlate.jpg

El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.

The man's name was not released because the coroner's office still needs to identify him and notify his family, the Sheriff's Office said.

The release said there is "no known threat to the community" but did not say why.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call 719-520-6666.

Colorado Springs police arrest third suspect in 2019 murder investigation
Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for victims of Colorado Springs' deadliest mass shooting
Colorado Springs housing provider's 'puzzling financial dealings' lead to investigation request

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments