El Paso County Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after deputies found a man dead on a property in the eastern part of the county Wednesday.
Deputies responded to a property in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush around 6 p.m. for a check- the-welfare call when they found a man dead, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.
The man's name was not released because the coroner's office still needs to identify him and notify his family, the Sheriff's Office said.
The release said there is "no known threat to the community" but did not say why.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call 719-520-6666.