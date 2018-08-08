Seven neglected horses and three dead dogs were found Wednesday on a property in northern El Paso County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies investigating a case of "criminally neglected horses" executed a search warrant in the 7700 block of Stockholm Grove, the Sheriff's Office said.

A suspect has been identified, and charges are pending, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release without elaborating.

The horses were taken to a nearby boarding facility, where they will be treated. Necropsies will be performed on the dogs to determine the cause of death.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and Bureau of Animal Protection agents helped the deputies.