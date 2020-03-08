A man is facing several charges in connection with what appears to be swastikas repeatedly spray-painted on political signs during the last month in Florrisant, according to Teller County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael O'Brien, who is being held on a $3,000 bond. He faces criminal mischief, bias-motivated crimes, and second degree criminal trespass - all felonies - and a misdemeanor harassment charge, according to the jail log.

The investigation began more than a month ago when deputies first received a report about graffiti spray-painted on signs and connected O'Brien to the crimes with surveillance video, according to Gazette news partner, KKTV.

“We take this very seriously. This could be very offensive to someone," Couch said told KKTV.

"We definitely wanted to find out who was doing this. It’s more than just kids spray painting or damaging something. This symbol is something that has a more broad affect on the public.”

