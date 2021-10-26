El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man and three underage suspects after a car suspected in a drive-by shooting rammed a deputy's car near Security-Widefield overnight Friday.
Deputies responded to the 600 block of Empress Circle around 8:41 p.m. Friday after residents reported multiple gunshots, deputies said.
When deputies arrived, they found "numerous shell casings" and obtained surveillance footage from a nearby home. Deputies reported no injuries but said structures in the area incurred damage.
Several hours later, around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies found a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Leta Drive that matched home video surveillance from the drive-by shooting. Deputies also discovered the vehicle was reported stolen by Colorado Springs police, the agency said.
Parental choice on masking, 'critical race theory' key issues in Colorado Springs district board races
Deputies did not chase the vehicle and it drove away. Shortly after, deputies spotted the vehicle in the 2000 block of B Street and trapped it from escaping, but the driver rammed one of the deputy's vehicles. The deputy was not injured, the agency said.
Four people in the trapped suspect vehicle jumped out and ran. Deputies chased and caught them, though one of the suspects tried to spit on and head butt deputies. Deputies managed to detain all four suspects without injury to officers or the suspects, law enforcement said.
Deputies also found a handgun "on scene," the agency said.
The Sheriff's Office investigated the suspects' ties to other recent crimes, law enforcement said.
Deputies did not release the names of the man or juveniles arrested.